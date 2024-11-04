Libertas 7 Declares 4% Interim Dividend for 2024

Libertas 7, S.A. (ES:LIB) has released an update.

Libertas 7, S.A. has announced an interim dividend distribution of 4% for the 2024 financial year, with shareholders having the option to receive payment in cash or shares starting November 19, 2024. The dividend will be paid through Banco Sabadell and IBERCLEAR, with the last trading day for eligible shares being November 7. Shareholders are advised to contact their depository entities to exercise their payment preference.

For further insights into ES:LIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.