Libertas 7 Declares 4% Interim Dividend for 2024

November 04, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Libertas 7, S.A. (ES:LIB) has released an update.

Libertas 7, S.A. has announced an interim dividend distribution of 4% for the 2024 financial year, with shareholders having the option to receive payment in cash or shares starting November 19, 2024. The dividend will be paid through Banco Sabadell and IBERCLEAR, with the last trading day for eligible shares being November 7. Shareholders are advised to contact their depository entities to exercise their payment preference.

