Libero Copper & Gold’s $3 Million Offering Announced

Libero Copper & Gold (TSE:LBC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation announces a $3 million public offering of units, with each unit priced at $0.35, comprising one common share and one purchase warrant. The proceeds will be used for exploration of the Mocoa project and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.
For further insights into TSE:LBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.