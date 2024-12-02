News & Insights

Libero Copper & Gold’s $3 Million Offering Announced

December 02, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Libero Copper & Gold (TSE:LBC) has released an update.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation announces a $3 million public offering of units, with each unit priced at $0.35, comprising one common share and one purchase warrant. The proceeds will be used for exploration of the Mocoa project and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

