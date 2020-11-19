World Markets

Liberian court cancels referendum on presidential terms and dual citizenship

Alphonso Toweh Reuters
Liberia's supreme court has cancelled a national referendum scheduled for next month on constitutional changes that would reduce the length of the president's term and allow for dual citizenship, citing a procedural issue.

The court said in a ruling late on Wednesday that the ballots for the Dec. 8 vote violated the law by presenting multiple referendum questions on the same sheet of paper.

There was no immediate reaction from the government, and it was not clear if another referendum would be organised.

The proposed constitutional changes include reducing the length of terms for the president and national representatives from six years to five and for senators from nine years to seven, and allowing dual citizenship, which was banned in 1973.

