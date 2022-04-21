Liberia to review mining concessions to ensure local interests - parliament speaker

Adds detail and context

MONROVIA, April 21 (Reuters) - Liberia will review mining and other concessions to make sure they guarantee the iron ore-rich West African country's interests, Parliament speaker Bhofal Chambers said on Thursday.

The announcement concerns ArcelorMittal MT.LU, the biggest international mining company operating in Liberia, as well as concessions for palm oil and rubber.

It risks offsetting a September agreement with ArcelorMittal to remain in the country for at least 25 more years and triple its iron ore production.

Liberia, with huge mining and agriculture potential, has attracted billions of dollars in resource investment since the end of a 1989-2003 civil war, mainly for iron ore and gold.

But infrastructure remains underdeveloped and most of its 5 million people live in poverty.

ArcelorMittal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

