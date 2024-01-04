News & Insights

World Markets

Liberia-flagged vessel reportedly boarded by armed individuals off Somalia - Ambrey

January 04, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Clauda Tanios and Enas Alashray for Reuters ->

Adds in paragraph 1 that United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the same incident

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier had reportedly been boarded by armed individuals southeast of Eyl, Somalia.

The vessel was destined for Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, according to Ambrey's statement.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Enas Alashray; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alex Richardson)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.