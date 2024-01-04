Liberia-flagged vessel reportedly boarded by armed individuals off Somalia - Ambrey

Adds in paragraph 1 that United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the same incident

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier had reportedly been boarded by armed individuals southeast of Eyl, Somalia.

The vessel was destined for Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, according to Ambrey's statement.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Enas Alashray; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alex Richardson)

