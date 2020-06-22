World Markets

Liberia extends COVID-19 state of emergency as cases rise 'exponentially'

Contributor
Alphonso Toweh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Liberian President George Weah extended a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic by 30 days on Monday, citing an exponential increase in the number of cases despite compulsory mask-wearing and stay-at-home orders.

MONROVIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Liberian President George Weah extended a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic by 30 days on Monday, citing an exponential increase in the number of cases despite compulsory mask-wearing and stay-at-home orders.

The decision runs counter to moves by other governments in West Africa that have sought to ease restrictions, despite rising case numbers, to allow the resumption of day-to-day economic activities that millions of citizens depend on to survive.

Liberia has so far confirmed 626 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since registering its first case in mid-March. A state of emergency was declared on April 8 that included the quarantining of 15 counties and a requirement to stay indoors after 3pm.

But despite restrictions on movement, social distancing and wearing of masks, the number of people infected has "exponentially increased", Weah said in a proclamation, explaining the decision to extend the state of emergency.

Over the next 30 days, the government will re-examine its response to the pandemic and introduce measures to better protect Liberians, he said without giving further details.

Liberia is one of the world's poorest countries, and most people live without reliable access to electricity and clean water. The 2013-16 Ebola outbreak killed more than 4,800 people there, including more than 150 healthcare workers.

(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Pravin Char)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular