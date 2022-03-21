Liberals, NDP reach tentative deal to support Trudeau govt until 2025, CBC reports

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal and New Democrat (NDP) political parties have reached a tentative agreement that would see the opposition NDP support the Liberal administration to keep it in power until 2025, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported late on Monday.

The agreement still needs the support of NDP parliament members who are supposed to meet late Monday night, the report said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The cabinet also met virtually on Monday evening which was followed by a caucus, CBC said.

New Democrats leader Jagmeet Singh last year ruled out a formal deal to keep the minority Liberal government in power but added he was willing to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)

