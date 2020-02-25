Libbey Posts Wider Q4 Loss On Impairment Charges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Libbey Inc. (LBY) reported a fourth-quarter loss per share of $0.76 compared to a loss of $0.18, prior year. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was affected by a $18.3 million non-cash impairment of long-lived assets in EMEA segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.3 percent to $19.0 million.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $208.9 million, a decrease of 1.3 percent, or a decrease of 1.1 percent in constant currency from last year.

For 2020, the company projects: net sales flat to an increase of low-single digits; and adjusted EBITDA margins between 9 percent and 10 percent.

