Liaoning Port Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2024

October 30, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H (HK:2880) has released an update.

Liaoning Port Company Limited reported a decrease in operating income by 14.46% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the company saw an 11.87% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, but net profit excluding non-recurring items fell by 23.43%. Net cash flows from operating activities surged by 51.12%, indicating strong operational cash generation.

