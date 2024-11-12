News & Insights

Liaoning Port Company Unveils Board Leadership and Structure

November 12, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Liaoning Port Company Limited Class H (HK:2880) has released an update.

Liaoning Port Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Mr. Wang Zhixian and General Manager Mr. Wei Minghui. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, with various committees led by experienced members. This structure aims to enhance strategic development and financial management, providing stability and growth in the competitive port industry.

