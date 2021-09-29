Liaoning Fangda Group, Hainan investment body to settle HNA's retail investor debt -sources

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co and Hainan Development Holdings will offer cash and equity to settle debt owed to retail investors in China's HNA Group, the team leading the conglomerate's restructuring told creditors on Wednesday, two sources said.

Hainan Development Holdings, which is owned by the provincial government of Hainan where HNA is headquartered, will offer 200 million yuan ($30.93 million) in cash to settle the debt, said the sources.

It will also offer 500 million shares of HNA Infrastructure Investment Group 600515.SS that it holds to settle the debt, they said.

($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Binbin Huang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.