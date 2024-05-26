News & Insights

Lianlian DigiTech Expands with European E-Money Licence

Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2598) has released an update.

Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, LianLian Europe S.A., has secured an electronic money institution licence, allowing it to issue, distribute, and provide redemption of electronic money and remittance services in Europe. This strategic move is geared towards expanding the company’s global business presence and is expected to boost economic benefits by integrating more business flow into its established global network.

