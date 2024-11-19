News & Insights

Lianhua Supermarket’s 2024 Extraordinary Meeting Agenda

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. is set to hold its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting in Shanghai on December 5, 2024. Key items on the agenda include the re-election of a board director and the approval of significant equity transfer agreements and leasing arrangements. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these critical resolutions.

