News & Insights

Stocks

Lianhua Supermarket Unveils Board and Committee Structure

December 05, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of five key committees aimed at enhancing corporate governance. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each playing vital roles in committees such as audit, remuneration, and strategic planning. This structure is designed to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and oversight.

For further insights into HK:0980 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LHUAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.