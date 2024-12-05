Lianhua Supermarket Unveils Board and Committee Structure

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of five key committees aimed at enhancing corporate governance. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each playing vital roles in committees such as audit, remuneration, and strategic planning. This structure is designed to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and oversight.

