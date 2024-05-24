Lianhua Supermarket Appoints Adviser and Updates Board

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Lego Corporate Finance Limited as its Independent Financial Adviser to evaluate a Share Subscription Agreement and related transactions. Additionally, the company has reported the resignation of Mr. Dong Xiao-chun as a non-executive director and audit committee member due to impending retirement, effective after a recent meeting which approved new director appointments.

