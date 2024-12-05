News & Insights

Lianhua Supermarket Announces Key Appointments at EGM

December 05, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co (HK:0980) has released an update.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. successfully held its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting on December 5, where significant appointments and voting outcomes were announced. Key changes include the resignation and appointment of non-executive directors and members of various committees. Shareholders and proxies representing 68.05% of the total issued shares participated, adhering to legal and statutory requirements.

