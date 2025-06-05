Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Secures RMB200 Million Order for 500 Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots

Lianhe Sowell International Group secured contracts for 500 painting robots, valued at RMB200 million, enhancing industrial automation in China.

Quiver AI Summary

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd, a machine vision products provider based in Shenzhen, China, announced it has signed sales agreements with seven equipment sales agents for the delivery of 500 Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots, with an estimated total sales value of approximately RMB200 million. Delivery is expected to be completed by Q1 2026. This marks a significant milestone as the company's first major contracts since its NASDAQ listing, reinforcing its position in the intelligent painting robotics sector within China's vehicle repair and maintenance industry. The robots feature an advanced 3D vision recognition system that optimizes painting efficiency, reducing material waste and operational time. Lianhe Sowell aims to enhance its R&D investments and expand globally, focusing on advancing automation in manufacturing and solidifying its leadership in high-end robotics.

Potential Positives

Lianhe Sowell secured a significant sales agreement for 500 Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots, generating approximately RMB200 million in sales, which highlights strong market demand for its innovative solutions.

The contracts represent the first major achievement post-NASDAQ listing, marking a crucial step in the company's growth and establishing its presence in the intelligent painting robotics sector.

The Painting Robots feature advanced 3D vision recognition technology, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing material waste and operational timelines, promising substantial cost savings for clients.

The successful collaboration with seven equipment sales agents demonstrates confidence in Lianhe Sowell’s technological advantage and positions the company for sustained growth in the intelligent robotics market.

Potential Negatives

Potential investor concerns due to the inclusion of forward-looking statements, which highlight uncertainties and risks that could materially affect future performance.



The press release does not provide detailed information on the financial health or stability of the company, which may raise questions among potential investors.



Failure to guarantee the completion of the sales transactions on the currently contemplated terms may lead to skepticism regarding the company's future revenue projections.

FAQ

What recent sales agreements has Lianhe Sowell made?

Lianhe Sowell has entered into sales agreements for 500 Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots with seven equipment sales agents.

How much is the total sales amount for the painting robots?

The total sales amount for the 500 painting robots is approximately RMB200 million.

What technology do the painting robots feature?

The painting robots are equipped with an advanced 3D vision recognition system for surface mapping and path optimization.

How will the painting robots benefit clients?

The robots guarantee coating uniformity, reduce material waste by up to 30%, and cut operational timelines by 25%.

What is Lianhe Sowell's plan for future growth?

Lianhe Sowell plans to intensify collaborations and drive innovations in smart manufacturing and industrial automation solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Shenzhen, China, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”), a provider of machine vision products and solutions applied in a wide range of businesses across industries in China, today announced the Company has entered into sales agreements with seven equipment sales agents for sales of 500 Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robots (the “Painting Robots”) with full delivery estimated to be completed by Q1 2026. Total sales amount of the 500 unit order is approximately RMB200 million. The successful sales of the Painting Robots will help Lianhe Sowell grow as a pioneer in intelligent painting robotics in China’s vehicle repair and maintenance industry, and underscores its dedication to advancing industrial automation through innovative, high-efficiency solutions.















(Sales Agreements Signing Ceremony of the Painting Robots -1)







As the first major contracts secured post-NASDAQ listing, the agreements represent a pivotal achievement for Lianhe Sowell. The Painting Robots to be delivered will be equipped with an advanced 3D vision recognition system, enabling real-time surface mapping and dynamic path optimization for continuous multi-component or full-vehicle painting operations. This technology guarantees consistent coating uniformity while reducing material waste by up to 30%, cutting operational timelines by 25%, delivering substantial cost savings for Lianhe Sowell’s clients.





The entry into the sales agreements and collaboration with the equipment sales agents demonstrates the market’s confidence in the Company's technological advantage and product reliability. Lianhe Sowell remains committed to amplifying R&D investments and driving collaborative innovation to deliver next-generation automation solutions tailored to evolving industry demands.





Representatives from the sales agents commented: “Lianhe Sowell’s Painting Robots set a new benchmark in operational flexibility and performance excellence. We are confident this solution will catalyze intelligent transformation across manufacturing sectors, enabling clients to optimize costs and strengthen competitive positioning.”











(Sales Agreements Signing Ceremony of the Painting Robots -2)







These 500-unit orders cement Lianhe Sowell's success in the design of intelligent painting robotics market. Since the Company's NASDAQ debut, large-scale contracts have validated its strategic roadmap, while global application expansion and a diversified solution portfolio have positioned Lianhe Sowell for sustained growth.





According to the global strategy of Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd, the Company plans to intensify collaborations across the industrial ecosystem to pioneer smart manufacturing advancements. By embedding industrial vision technology into global supply chains and deploying AI-driven robotics for scalable industrial upgrades, the Company is poised to solidify its role as a global leader in high-end intelligent robotics for the manufacturing sector.







About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd







Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit:



http://www.sowellrobot.com/









Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected sales of the products. No assurances can be made that the proposed transactions will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd







ir@sowellrobot.com







WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com







Phone: +86 13811768599





+1 628 283 9214







Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.