Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Exports Advanced Spray-Painting Robots to South Korea's MM Motors

Lianhe Sowell exports and commissions automated precision vision Spray-Painting Robots to MM Motors in South Korea.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd, a provider of industrial machine vision solutions, announced the successful export and commissioning of 10 advanced Spray Painting Robots to South Korean client MM Motors. This follows a recent delivery of similar robots to Mercedes-Benz's Body & Paint Center in Beijing. The robots are fully operational at a Mercedes-Benz service center in South Korea, utilizing a high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology to optimize spray painting accuracy and efficiency. The technology aims to reduce paint waste and VOC emissions while increasing production throughput, promoting sustainable manufacturing.

Lianhe Sowell has successfully exported and commissioned 10 sets of its advanced automated precision vision Spray Painting Robots to a South Korean client, indicating strong international demand and market presence.

The installation of the Spray-Painting Robots at a Mercedes-Benz 4S service center showcases the company's successful collaborations with major automotive brands, enhancing its reputation and credibility in the industry.

The Spray-Painting Robots employ innovative technology, such as high-precision 3D vision recognition and AI dynamic path planning, highlighting Lianhe Sowell's commitment to technological advancement and efficiency in industrial automation.

These robots significantly reduce paint waste and lower VOC emissions, aligning the company with growing global sustainability trends and enhancing its appeal to environmentally conscious clients.

The press release contains forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties about future performance that could lead to investor skepticism.



The reliance on new technology, such as the AI dynamic path planning system, carries inherent risks if it fails to meet operational expectations or if customer adoption is slower than anticipated.



There is no mention of financial performance or market impact resulting from these new installations, which may raise questions about the company's current market position and financial health.

What is Lianhe Sowell International Group known for?

Lianhe Sowell specializes in providing industrial machine vision products and solutions, particularly in robotics and automation.

Where have Lianhe Sowell's Spray-Painting Robots been deployed?

The robots have been successfully installed at MM Motors and a Mercedes-Benz service center in South Korea.

What technology do Lianhe Sowell's Spray-Painting Robots use?

The robots utilize high-precision 3D vision recognition and AI dynamic path planning for optimized paint application.

What are the benefits of using these Spray-Painting Robots?

They reduce paint waste, lower VOC emissions, and significantly increase production throughput compared to manual spraying.

How can I get more information about Lianhe Sowell?

For more details, visit their official website at http://www.sowellrobot.com/ or contact their investor relations.

Shenzhen, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced the successful export and commissioning of 10 sets of its new generation automated precision vision Spray Painting Robots (the “Spray-Painting Robots”) to South Korean client MM Motors Co., Ltd. (“MM Motors”), building on its July 10, 2025 delivery of next-generation automated precision vision Spray-Painting Robots to Mercedes-Benz Asia’s Body & Paint Center in Beijing.















(Lianhe Sowell’s Spray-Painting Robots Operational at MM Motors-Operated Mercedes-Benz 4S Service Center in South Korea)







The first shipment of Lianhe Sowell’s Spray-Painting Robots has been installed and is fully operational at a Mercedes-Benz 4S service center in South Korea.





Lianhe Sowell’s Spray-Painting Robots feature the Company’s independently developed high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology, enabling real-time surface scanning, optimized spray trajectories and millimeter-level accuracy. Compared with traditional manual spraying, they reduce paint waste, lower volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and boost throughput, delivering sustainable, high-quality production.







About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd







Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit:



http://www.sowellrobot.com/









Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd







ir@sowellrobot.com







WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com







Phone: +86 13811768599





+1 628 283 9214



