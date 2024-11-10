News & Insights

Li-S Energy’s Lithium Battery Powers Successful UAV Flights

November 10, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy Limited has successfully completed its first UAV test flights using a lithium sulfur battery pack, demonstrating enhanced energy efficiency and potential for extended flight times. This accomplishment positions Li-S Energy as a significant contender in the drone, eAviation, and security markets, showcasing its advanced battery technology. The flights, which were not endurance tests, highlighted the reliability and potential of their battery packs for various applications.

