Li-S Energy Transitions to Manufacturing with New Facility

Li-S Energy Ltd has transitioned from a research-focused entity to an engineering-led manufacturer, highlighted by the completion of their Phase 3 facility in Geelong, which is now Australia’s largest pouch cell manufacturing site. This move enables the production of up to 2MWh of cells annually, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth. The company continues to commercialize innovative lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal battery technologies, leveraging over a decade of research.

