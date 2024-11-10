News & Insights

Stocks

Li-S Energy Transitions to Manufacturing with New Facility

November 10, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy Ltd has transitioned from a research-focused entity to an engineering-led manufacturer, highlighted by the completion of their Phase 3 facility in Geelong, which is now Australia’s largest pouch cell manufacturing site. This move enables the production of up to 2MWh of cells annually, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth. The company continues to commercialize innovative lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal battery technologies, leveraging over a decade of research.

For further insights into AU:LIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.