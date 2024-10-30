Li-S Energy Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy Limited (ASX: LIS) has revealed its September 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports, highlighting the official opening of their Phase 3 facility and securing a $1.7 million Industry Growth Program grant. The company also showcased its innovative 10Ah semi-solid-state lithium sulfur pouch cell at various trade shows, signaling strong growth potential and innovation in the energy sector.

