Li-S Energy Confirms AGM Success and Director Elections

November 10, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Li-S Energy Ltd (AU:LIS) has released an update.

Li-S Energy Limited (ASX: LIS) announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting included the re-election of Mr. Benjamin Spincer and the election of Mr. Marc Fenton as directors, both carried with overwhelming majorities.

