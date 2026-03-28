Li Ning Company (SEHK:2331) Price Target Increased by 14.02% to 26.20

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Company (SEHK:2331) has been revised to HK$26.20 / share. This is an increase of 14.02% from the prior estimate of HK$22.98 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$17.17 to a high of HK$57.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.83% from the latest reported closing price of HK$21.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Company. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 94.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2331 is 0.43%, an increase of 100.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.07% to 3,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CHIQ - Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 1,593K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 12.91% over the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 684K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 22.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 18.23% over the last quarter.

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 431K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECOW - Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 309K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 37.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 43.09% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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