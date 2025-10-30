Li Ning Company (LNNGF) Price Target Increased by 14.30% to 2.75

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Company (OTCPK:LNNGF) has been revised to $2.75 / share. This is an increase of 14.30% from the prior estimate of $2.40 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.51 to a high of $6.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.86% from the latest reported closing price of $2.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Company. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNNGF is 0.21%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 371,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 33,796K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,134K shares , representing a decrease of 54.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 25.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,383K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,837K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,951K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,659K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 4.01% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 24,650K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 22,327K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.