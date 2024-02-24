Li Ning Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LNNGY) Price Target Increased by 21.44% to 67.95

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:LNNGY) has been revised to 67.95 / share. This is an increase of 21.44% from the prior estimate of 55.95 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.34 to a high of 75.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.05% from the latest reported closing price of 60.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNNGY is 0.19%, an increase of 69.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 398.84% to 127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 38.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 42.43% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 79.02% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

