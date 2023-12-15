Li Ning Co. (LNNGF) Price Target Increased by 11.93% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Co. (OTC:LNNGF) has been revised to 5.41 / share. This is an increase of 11.93% from the prior estimate of 4.83 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.48 to a high of 9.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Co.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNNGF is 0.47%, a decrease of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.41% to 447,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 20.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,677K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,987K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 17.15% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 26,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,577K shares, representing a decrease of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 32.64% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 21,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,871K shares, representing a decrease of 47.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 42.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 21,578K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,834K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 16.70% over the last quarter.

