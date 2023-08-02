Li Ning Co. (LNNGF) Price Target Decreased by 12.56% to 9.23

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Co. (OTC:LNNGF) has been revised to 9.23 / share. This is an decrease of 12.56% from the prior estimate of 10.56 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.51 to a high of 14.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.15% from the latest reported closing price of 5.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Co.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNNGF is 0.60%, a decrease of 16.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 521,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 36,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,142K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 18.97% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 33,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,826K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 31,577K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,158K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 31.96% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,490K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 25.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,987K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,976K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGF by 27.53% over the last quarter.

