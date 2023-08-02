Li Ning Co., - ADR (LNNGY) Price Target Increased by 11.37% to 158.74

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Co., - ADR (OTC:LNNGY) has been revised to 158.74 / share. This is an increase of 11.37% from the prior estimate of 142.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 154.47 to a high of 168.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from the latest reported closing price of 150.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Co., - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNNGY is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 13.79% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 116,109.83% over the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 14.35% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 60.37% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.