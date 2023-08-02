Li Ning Co., - ADR (LNNGY) Price Target Increased by 11.37% to 158.74

The average one-year price target for Li Ning Co., - ADR (OTC:LNNGY) has been revised to 158.74 / share. This is an increase of 11.37% from the prior estimate of 142.53 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 154.47 to a high of 168.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from the latest reported closing price of 150.52 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Ning Co., - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNNGY is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 16K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Thomas White International holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 13.79% over the last quarter.
SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 116,109.83% over the last quarter.
SkyView Investment Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 14.35% over the last quarter.
First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 60.37% over the last quarter.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNNGY by 24.02% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (the "Issuer") (Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 March 7, 2022
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.