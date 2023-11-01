LI NING CO LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:2331) Price Target Decreased by 23.89% to 46.10

The average one-year price target for LI NING CO LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:2331) has been revised to 46.10 / share. This is an decrease of 23.89% from the prior estimate of 60.56 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.26 to a high of 74.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.06% from the latest reported closing price of 24.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in LI NING CO LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2331 is 0.27%, a decrease of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.00% to 22,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 14,104K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,012K shares, representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 31.98% over the last quarter.

JEMQX - John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,492K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 4.93% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,028K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 39.84% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 1,965K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 22.42% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 504K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2331 by 34.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.