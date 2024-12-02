News & Insights

Li-Metal Corp. Plans Major Strategic Shift

December 02, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

Li-Metal Corp (TSE:LIM) has released an update.

Li-Metal Corp. is undergoing notable changes as it updates its Board of Directors with new members and plans to transition from a lithium anode production company to an investment firm. This strategic shift aims to harness opportunities in high-growth sectors, leveraging the company’s financial resources and market expertise.

