Li-Metal Corp. Plans Major Strategic Shift

Li-Metal Corp. is undergoing notable changes as it updates its Board of Directors with new members and plans to transition from a lithium anode production company to an investment firm. This strategic shift aims to harness opportunities in high-growth sectors, leveraging the company’s financial resources and market expertise.

