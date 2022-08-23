LI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.33, changing hands as low as $28.85 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.86 per share, with $41.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.82.

