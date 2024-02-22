LI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.13, changing hands as high as $35.41 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.802 per share, with $47.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.30.
