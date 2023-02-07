Li Hui Updates Holdings in Ucloudlink Group (UCL)

Fintel reports that Li Hui has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.50MM shares of Ucloudlink Group Inc (UCL). This represents 7.15% of the company.

In the last filing dated October 19, 2022 they reported owning 10.43% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.88% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ucloudlink Group is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.85.

The projected annual revenue for Ucloudlink Group is $99MM, an increase of 42.75%. The projected annual EPS is $0.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ucloudlink Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UCL is 0.0004%, an increase of 1,232.9699%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,214.40% to 1,106K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 970,882 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 88,324 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,005 shares, representing an increase of 54.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCL by 32.78% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 12,409 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,409 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 12,133 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ucloudlink Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

