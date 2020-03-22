Li & Fung set to surge after $931 mln take-private offer

Clare Jim
Shres of global sourcing and logistics group Li & Fung Ltd were set to open up 108% on Monday after it said it had received an offer worth $931 million to take the company private.

The opening price was set to be HK$1.04, versus the offer price of HK$1.25 per share, representing more than double the Friday close of HK$0.50 apiece.

