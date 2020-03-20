Li & Fung receives $931 mln offer to go private

Hong Kong-listed global sourcing and logistics group Li & Fung Ltd said on Friday it had received an offer worth $931 million to take the company private. The deal values the company at around $1.4 billion.

Golden Lincoln Holdings, an entity formed by Li & Fung's controlling shareholders and Singaporean warehousing and logistics firm GLP, proposed to buy out Li & Fung's controlling shareholders for HK$1.25 per share, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The price is about 72.7% over the company's average closing price in the last 60 days and more than double its Friday close of HK$0.50 apiece.

The buyer will pay about HK$7.22 billion ($931 million) in cash for the deal, and will not increase the price, according to the filing.

($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars)

