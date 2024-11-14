Li-FT Power Secures $21.3 Million Investment

Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSE:LIFT) has released an update.

Li-FT Power Ltd. has successfully closed a $21.3 million private placement, strengthening its financial position to advance its lithium projects in Canada. The investment from a strategic investor underscores confidence in LIFT’s potential, particularly in the Yellowknife and Cali projects. The funds will be used to further develop these assets and support corporate activities.

