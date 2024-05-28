News & Insights

Li-FT Power Ltd. Strikes Lithium Riches in Yellowknife

May 28, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSE:LIFT) has released an update.

Li-FT Power Ltd. has announced significant lithium mineralization findings at its Yellowknife Lithium Project, with one of the drill holes yielding 33 meters at 1.09% lithium oxide. The results from the company’s winter drilling program highlight the potential for further discoveries, as several spodumene-bearing dykes have been identified. This development positions Li-FT as a promising player in the lithium market, which is critical for the burgeoning electric vehicle industry.

