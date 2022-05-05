Markets
LICY

Li-Cycle Says Glencore To Invest $200 Mln In Convertible Notes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) on Thursday announced long-term strategic partnership with trading and mining company Glencore plc.

As per the deal, Glencore will make $200 million investment in Li-Cycle by purchasing a convertible note in the same amount, with a conversion price of $9.95 per Li-Cycle share.

Glencore is expected to supply all types of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life lithium-ion batteries to Li-Cycle.

The companies will also enter into arrangements for black mass supply and Off-take, hub end-products and by-products off-take and key reagent supply, Li-Cycle said.

Li-Cycle shares are up more than 3% in pre-market. It closed at $7.19, up 3.3% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LICY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular