Li-Cycle Holdings Ties Up With KION Group For Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

(RTTNews) - Li-Cycle Holdings Corporation (LICY), a Canadian lithium-ion battery recycler, said on Monday that it has signed a lithium-ion battery recycling partnership with German industrial trucks and supply chain solutions provider, KION Group. The financial terms of the deal are not known.

According to the deal, which is for an initial period until 2030, Li-Cycle will recycle lithium-ion batteries from KION's global brands.

Tim Johnston, Executive Chair of Li-Cycle, said: "Through our partnership, Li-Cycle expects to support both KION's recycling needs and KION's ability to align with the EU's battery regulations. Together, we will build a circular battery supply chain and further support the clean energy transition..."

In addition, the Canadian firm said that it is expanding its planned European Spoke network with the development of a new recycling facility at Harnes in France.

The facility will be constructed in an existing building site with access to renewable energy with an initial processing capacity of up to 10,000 tons of lithium-ion battery material a year.

Li-Cycle's first European Spoke will be located in Germany with a processing capacity of 30,000 tons of lithium-ion battery material per year.

The recycler aims to start the recycling of KION's electrical industrial truck batteries at its Spoke in Germany, with start-up expected in mid-2023.

The Canadian firm is also developing a generation 3 Spoke in Norway, which is anticipated to have a processing capacity of up to 10,000 tons of lithium-ion battery material per year.

