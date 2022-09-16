Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) dips 9.9% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) share price slid 28% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 17%. Li-Cycle Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Li-Cycle Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Li-Cycle Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Li-Cycle Holdings increased its revenue by 332%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 28% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:LICY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Li-Cycle Holdings

A Different Perspective

We doubt Li-Cycle Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 28% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 19% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Li-Cycle Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

