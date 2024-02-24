Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 2.13

The average one-year price target for Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) has been revised to 2.13 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 1.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.52 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 424.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li-Cycle Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LICY is 0.04%, a decrease of 87.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.90% to 68,852K shares. The put/call ratio of LICY is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 9,101K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,428K shares, representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 81.65% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 6,170K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,623K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 92.83% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,280K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 84.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,208K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 33.26% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,130K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 68.95% over the last quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

