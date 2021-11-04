Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:LICY) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:LICY) future prospects. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business. The US$2.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$9.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Li-Cycle Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Li-Cycle Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$39m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:LICY Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Li-Cycle Holdings' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Li-Cycle Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

