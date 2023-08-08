Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LICY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (Symbol: LICY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.46, changing hands as low as $5.31 per share. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LICY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LICY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.30 per share, with $8.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.36.

