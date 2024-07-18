Li-Cycle Holdings Appoints Craig Cunningham As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), a lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, announced Thursday that it has appointed Craig Cunningham to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 20, 2024. Cunningham has served as Li-Cycle's interim CFO since March 2024.

Cunningham brings nearly two decades of experience in accounting, finance, operations and capital markets, along with a strong background in executive-level leadership.

He also has extensive experience spearheading financial activities for publicly traded companies in the battery materials and mining sectors. As CFO, he will continue to lead the Company's finance function, supporting Li-Cycle's operations and strategic priorities.

Before joining Li-Cycle, Cunningham was CFO at Electra Battery Materials Corp. (ELBM). Prior to that, he served as Vice President and Regional Financial Officer at Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC).

