LI-CYCLE Earnings Preview: Recent $LICY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LI-CYCLE ($LICY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,160,000 and earnings of -$0.62 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LICY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LI-CYCLE Insider Trading Activity

LI-CYCLE insiders have traded $LICY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LICY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONOR SPOLLEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,288 shares for an estimated $9,721 .

. MARK WELLINGS purchased 6,250 shares for an estimated $9,031

AJAY KOCHHAR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,473 shares for an estimated $4,732 .

. CHRISTINE BARWELL (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,426 shares for an estimated $1,532

CARL DELUCA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,231 shares for an estimated $1,299 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. BIEDERMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 852 shares for an estimated $896 .

. DAWEI LI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 456 shares for an estimated $479.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LI-CYCLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of LI-CYCLE stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHIC INC. removed 109,081 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,254

SANCTUARY ADVISORS, LLC removed 19,605 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,934

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $413

CWM, LLC removed 28 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.