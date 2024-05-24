Li-Cycle Announces Share Consolidation and New Board Chair

Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) has released an update.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., a leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, has announced the successful approval of key measures at its AGM, including a share consolidation at an 8-for-1 ratio aimed at increasing trading prices and NYSE compliance. Effective June 4, 2024, the company’s shares will trade on the NYSE under the existing ticker but with a new CUSIP number. Additionally, Jacqueline Dedo has been appointed as the Independent Board Chair.

