Li-Cycle Acknowledges Discussions With Glencore Amid Evaluation Of Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) acknowledged Thursday regulatory filings made yesterday in the U.S. and Canada by Glencore plc and its affiliates related to discussions that Glencore is having regarding Li-Cycle and its subsidiaries, in light of the ongoing process being conducted by the Company to evaluate financing and strategic alternatives.

The Company does not intend to comment specifically on Glencore's disclosures.

As previously announced on November 13, 2023, the Company has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as financial advisor to assist in evaluating financing and strategic alternatives for the Company.

Moelis has commenced a robust process that includes both existing stakeholders and potential new investors. The Company is committed to identifying and pursuing financing and strategic alternatives that are in the best interests of Li-Cycle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.