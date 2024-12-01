Li Auto’s November Vehicle Deliveries Surge Amid Market Leadership

Li Auto, Inc. Class A (HK:2015) has released an update.

Li Auto Inc. reported a significant delivery milestone, with 48,740 vehicles sold in November 2024, marking an 18.8% increase year-over-year. The company remains a dominant player in China’s premium new energy vehicle market, particularly for models priced above RMB200,000, driven by advancements in autonomous driving technology. Li Auto’s extensive retail and service network in China underscores its strong market presence.

