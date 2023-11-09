News & Insights

Markets
LI

Li Auto Swings To Profit In Q3, Issues Q4 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market

November 09, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) Thursday reported a turnaround to earnings from loss last year, on higher vehicle sales. Further, the company issued its outlook for the fourth quarter.

The company reported earnings of RMB 2.81 billion or $385.5 million compared with loss of RMB 1.65 billion or $231.3 million for the same period last year.

Earnings per ADS were $2.67 compared with loss per ADS of $1.68 in the prior year.

Revenue surged 271.2 percent to RMB 33.62 billion or $4.61 billion from RMB 9.34 billion or $1.31 billion in the prior year.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected revenue of $4.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company said it expects total revenues to be between RMB 38.46 billion or $5.27 billion and RMB 39.38 billion or $5.40 billion reflecting an increase of 117.9 percent to 123.1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts' estimates were $4.86 billion.

The company also expects to deliver between 125,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 169.9 percent to 176.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022.

In pre-market activity, Li Auto shares are trading at $40.68, up 3.35% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.