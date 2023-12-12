Li Auto Stock: Buy Every Dip for Ridiculous Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re going to invest in clean-energy vehicles, I invite you to expand your horizons beyond U.S. borders. China-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is a fast-growing company that some financial traders haven’t caught on to yet. That’s perfectly fine, as LI stock will rocket higher when the retail trading crowd finally sees Li Auto’s full potential.

Bear in mind there’s a major event coming up for Li Auto. The company is set to begin mass production of its first fully electric cars in February 2024. Yet, that’s not the only notable news for Li Auto, so start building your share position now if you want to get in the fast lane.

Don’t Skip the Dip With LI Stock

Li Auto stock fell from $42 to $35 recently, but don’t get shaken out of the trade. This is the time to get on board, not run for cover.

After all, smart investors are thinking long-term with Li Auto and aren’t too worried about short-term share-price moves. They’re focused on Li Auto’s strategies to secure a leadership position in the global new-energy vehicle industry.

For example, Li Auto is hiring workers in Singapore to build automotive chips in-house. That’s a savvy strategy as it will enable Li Auto to gain control over the company’s supply chain.

Furthermore, Li Auto is working diligently to develop autonomous driving technology. Li Auto CEO Xiang Li revealed that the company’s AD Max 3.0 platform “will provide full scenario autonomous driving (Navigation on ADAS [advanced driver-assistance systems]) and assisted driving (lane change control) functions.” Stay tuned for further developments as Li Auto rapidly advances toward a full rollout of the AD Max 3.0 autonomous driving platform.

You Can’t Argue With Li Auto’s Delivery Figures

It’s surprising that LI stock isn’t much higher than its current price right now. Just take a glance at Li Auto’s third-quarter 2023 results. Amazingly, the company’s vehicle deliveries surged 296.3% year over year.

In case that’s not enough to convince the skeptics, Li Auto posted astounding stats for the month of November. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s vehicle deliveries grew 172.9% to 41,030 units.

Consequently, Li Auto reached a significant milestone earlier than expected. At the end of November 2023, Li Auto’s cumulative year-to-date vehicle deliveries totaled 325,677; thus, the company has already reached its full-year 2023 target of 300,000 vehicle deliveries.

Moreover, Li (the company’s CEO) pointed out that Li Auto’s “monthly deliveries have exceeded 40,000 vehicles for two consecutive months.” This is the “highest among Chinese emerging new energy automakers and premium brands in China.”

As the old saying goes, it’s not bragging if it’s true. These vehicle delivery figures should persuade any reluctant investor to give LI stock a try with a small share position.

Li Auto Stock: Any Pullback Is a Gift

When a stock representing an innovative, fast-growing company dips, the best response is to pick up a few shares. Therefore, today, you have a prime opportunity to buy Li Auto stock at a discount.

Or, you can hesitate and just watch Li Auto get bigger and better from the sidelines. Then, you might end up buying LI stock at a higher price and wishing you had heeded my dip-buying advice.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Li Auto Stock: Buy Every Dip for Ridiculous Returns appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.